Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Declines By 20.9%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,432. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock worth $43,256,426.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $7,232,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $1,761,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $3,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $24,112,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

