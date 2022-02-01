Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Drops By 21.2%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

