Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 93.7%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000.

Shares of HTD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,930. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

