Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Declines By 24.8%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter.

UAE stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

