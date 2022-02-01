Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Decreases By 40.0%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IACC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter worth $251,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Shares of NYSE IACC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.