Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Expands By 83.3%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPCIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

