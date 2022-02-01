Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Grows By 104.0%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 47,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,089. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infobird during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Infobird in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

