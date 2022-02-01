Short Interest in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Grows By 108.8%

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $5,520,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.