Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Drops By 47.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IAALF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.86. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.