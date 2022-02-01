Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Drops By 20.8%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HLLPF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

