Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Drops By 31.8%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HDELY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 131,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

