Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 58.3%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 389,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.
Shares of GNENF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 4,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $23.37.
About Ganfeng Lithium
