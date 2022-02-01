Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 58.3%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 389,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Shares of GNENF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 4,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

