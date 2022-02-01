Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Decreases By 31.9%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FTCO traded up 0.10 on Tuesday, reaching 6.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.61 and its 200 day moving average is 7.05. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 0.75 and a 52-week high of 8.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

