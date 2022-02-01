Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Grows By 95.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

