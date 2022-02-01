Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 45.9%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $75.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 196.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter.

