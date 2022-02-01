Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Decreases By 25.7%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 670.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVKIF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF stock remained flat at $$31.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.