Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Declines By 34.3%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

