Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Declines By 34.3%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
