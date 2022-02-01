Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Increases By 67.4%

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

