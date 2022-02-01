Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Grows By 100.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of DLUEY stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. De La Rue has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

