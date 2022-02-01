Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Grows By 100.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of DLUEY stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. De La Rue has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.
De La Rue Company Profile
Recommended Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.