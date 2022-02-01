Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Rises By 50.9%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.