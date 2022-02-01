Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Rises By 50.9%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

