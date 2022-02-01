Short Interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Decreases By 26.1%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,759. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $232.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

