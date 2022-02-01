Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Grows By 37.2%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 852.0 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Coles Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

