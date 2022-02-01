Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 27.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.3 days.
CHPXF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.25.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
