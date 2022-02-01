Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 27.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.3 days.

CHPXF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.25.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

