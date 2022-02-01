Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Increases By 49.5%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEDU opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

