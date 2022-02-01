Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Decreases By 39.2%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE BHK traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,104. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

