Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Increases By 38.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 6,220,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.