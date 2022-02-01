Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SHMAY remained flat at $$7.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

SHMAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

