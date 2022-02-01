Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 1,901.60 ($25.57) on Monday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,919 ($25.80).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

