Sessia Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Sessia has a market capitalization of $256,476.63 and $11,304.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00117852 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

