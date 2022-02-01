Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 25,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,669,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

