Semux 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $9,821.73 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009167 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

