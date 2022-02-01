Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Update

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,745 shares of company stock valued at $270,520 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

