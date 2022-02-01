SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 55.8% in January

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 1,440,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,408. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

