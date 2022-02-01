SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 823,774 shares.The stock last traded at $62.44 and had previously closed at $59.58.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $199,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

