SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 823,774 shares.The stock last traded at $62.44 and had previously closed at $59.58.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.
In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $199,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
