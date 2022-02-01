SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

SEAS stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 723,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

