SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

SEAS stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 723,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.