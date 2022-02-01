SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in January

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,503. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.