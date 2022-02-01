Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($74.94) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.47 ($80.30).

Shares of G24 opened at €52.58 ($59.08) on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €53.20 ($59.78) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($82.43). The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

