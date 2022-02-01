Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $1,783,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

