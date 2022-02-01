Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,674,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

