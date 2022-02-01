Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

