Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 556,196 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556,196 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genpact were worth $50,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genpact by 9,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,952,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

