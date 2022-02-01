Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 50,020 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,020 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $47,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 18.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

