Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $42,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

