Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741,879 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $41,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.88.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

