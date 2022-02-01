Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 662 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Toro were worth $46,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE:TTC opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.