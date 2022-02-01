Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBOEF remained flat at $$42.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.