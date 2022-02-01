SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Cowen

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.29.

NYSE:SAP opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.05. SAP has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

