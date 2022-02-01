Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.82, but opened at $39.69. Sanmina shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 1,910 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.