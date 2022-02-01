Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.46 ($36.47).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €30.12 ($33.84). 249,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.60. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €20.41 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of €37.12 ($41.71).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.