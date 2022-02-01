Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 8,222 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

